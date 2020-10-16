Dybala to miss Juve game but Chiesa is ready to be unleashed

Paulo Dybala is set to miss Juventus game this weekend against Crotone due to weakness from gastroenteritis.

The Argentinean was away with the Argentine national team during the international break, but he didn’t enjoy his time there because of the problem.

Tuttosports via Tuttomercatoweb claims that Andrea Pirlo has a few concerns in terms of players fitness and Dybala is one player who will likely not be available to play.

However, there is some good news because the new signing, Federico Chiesa is ready to be unleashed.

The former Fiorentina man trained with his new teammates for the first time yesterday and the report claims that he will likely be involved from the first minutes in that game.

Ronaldo is already out of the game and Alvaro Morata is expected to start.

Whether Chiesa will play as the second striker or as a winger in his first match for the Bianconeri will depend on how Pirlo wants to play his other attacking players, namely Kulusevski and the returning Bernardeschi, the report claims.

Chiesa will be happy to play in any position for the champions and it will be interesting to see if Pirlo has found a place for him in his set up.