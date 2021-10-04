Dybala to step up his recovery during the international break and an update on his contract renewal

Paulo Dybala was initially named in the Argentina squad for the latest international matches, but the injured attacker will not be leaving Turin and would rather work on his return from the injury.

Calciomercato confirms that his injury isn’t as bad as first feared and he would now look to step up his recovery during this international break.

If everything goes to plan, he will return to the pitch for the Bianconeri in their match against AS Roma just after the international break.

The former Palermo man continues to play for Juve with an expiring contract and the report hints that the current international break might give the club and the player the chance to finally reach an agreement.

At the moment, Juve continues to offer him a deal worth 10million euros per season, but he wants more.

He understands the Bianconeri can no longer offer a lot of money in terms of salaries and he has told them he just wants the same wage as the club’s top earner, Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman makes 12m euros per season, including bonuses and Dybala just wants to be on par with him.

The report admits there is still some distance between them, but it also claims the next two weeks with no club football gives both parties the opportunity to close the gap.