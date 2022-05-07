Dybala
Dybala Top, Kean Flop – The newspapers hand their ratings for Genoa-Juventus

May 7, 2022 - 1:00 pm

Following a late collapse against Genoa, the majority of Juventus players felt the wrath of the club’s supporters.

Although the match wasn’t a particularly decisive one (after securing Champions League qualification last week), the manner in which the Bianconeri wasted all three points late in the match left a sour taste in the fan’s mouth.

The feeble performances of the players were highlighted by the generally low ratings of the major news outlets in Italy.

After scoring the opener, Paulo Dybala received the highest grades (7) amongst the disappointing bunch.  The young Fabio Miretti impressed again and his ratings weren’t too far behind.

On the contrary, Moise Kean received the lowest grades after wasting a host of chances in front of goal. Mattia De Sciglio wasn’t spared either, after giving away a last-gasp penalty kick.

So here are the player ratings from la Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport as published by ilBianconero:

SZCZESNY: GAZ 6, CDS 6.5, TS 6.5

CUADRADO: GAZ 5.5, CDS 5, TS 6

RUGANI: GAZ 6, CDS 5.5, TS 6

BONUCCI: GAZ 6, CDS 6, TS 6.5

DE SCIGLIO: GAZ 4.5, CDS 4, TS 5

MIRETTI: GAZ 6.5, CDS 6, TS 7

ARTHUR: GAZ 5, CDS 4.5, TS 5

RABIOT: GAZ 5.5, CDS 6, TS 6.5

VLAHOVIC: GAZ 5.5, CDS 5.5, TS 6

KEAN: GAZ 4, CDS 5, TS 5

DYBALA: GAZ 7, CDS 7, TS 7

SANDRO: GAZ 6, CDS 6, TS 6

ZAKARIA: GAZ 5.5, CDS 6, TS 6

1 Comment

    Reply JuveFella May 7, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    Juventus best player & there’s no future in keeping him around for a few more seasons

    • Leave a Reply

