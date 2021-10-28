Dybala Top, Morata Flop – Italian newspapers hand their ratings for Juventus-Sassuolo

Last night, Juventus fans everywhere could only watch in horror as Maxime Lopez’s chip slowly but surely crept its way towards goal, putting an abrupt end to the Bianconeri’s unbeaten run in the most dramatic fashion.

While Sassuolo players celebrated the last-gasp win, the Old Lady’s men were left to pick up the pieces after another disappointing performance.

As expected, the Italian media wasn’t kind at all to the Juventus players, with very few men exempt from the embarrassing grades.

Paulo Dybala was the best performer for the home side as he repeatedly threatened with his shots. He also delivered the assist for Weston McKennie’s goal. Danilo, Mattia Perin and Juan Cuadrado received decent ratings as well.

On the other hand, Alvaro Morata, Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot were picked as the worst performers.

Here are the full ratings as posted by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport PERIN 6 DANILO 6 BONUCCI 5.5 DE LIGT 5 DE SCIGLIO 6 CHIESA 5.5 LOCATELLI 5 MCKENNIE 5.5 RABIOT 4.5 DYBALA 6.5 MORATA 4 ALEX SANDRO 4 CUADRADO 5.5 KAIO JORGE 6 ARTHUR 6 KULUSEVSKI 6 ALLEGRI 5

Corriere dello Sport PERIN 6 DANILO 6 BONUCCI 5 DE LIGT 5.5 DE SCIGLIO N/A CHIESA 6 LOCATELLI 5 MCKENNIE 6.5 RABIOT 4.5 DYBALA 6.5 MORATA 5 ALEX SANDRO 5 CUADRADO 6 KAIO JORGE 6 ARTHUR N/A. KULUSEVSKI N/A. ALLEGRI 5

Gazzetta dello Sport PERIN 6.5 DANILO 5 BONUCCI 5.5 DE LIGT 5 DE SCIGLIO 6 CHIESA 5 LOCATELLI 5.5 MCKENNIE 6.5 RABIOT 5 DYBALA 7 MORATA 4.5 ALEX SANDRO 5 CUADRADO 6 KAIO JORGE 6 ARTHUR N/A KULUSEVSKI N/A. ALLEGRI 5

Calciomercato.com PERIN 6 DANILO 6 BONUCCI 5 DE LIGT 5 DE SCIGLIO N/A. CHIESA 6 LOCATELLI 5.5 MCKENNIE 5.5 RABIOT 4.5 DYBALA 6.5 MORATA 4.5 ALEX SANDRO 5 CUADRADO 5.5 KAIO JORGE 6 ARTHUR N/A. KULUSEVSKI N/A ALLEGRI 4.5