Dybala training in Miami and awaiting new Juventus contract

Despite being left out from the Argentina squad that is currently taking part in Copa America, Paulo Dybala is eager on regaining his best physical shape, and has been training whilst on vacation in Miami.

The striker had an underwhelming season at Juventus – missing out on the action for large parts of the season with recurring injuries – but returned in the final stages to land a hand for the club.

La Joya is considered to be one of the most popular players amongst the Bianconeri supporters, but his contract with the club is due to expire twelve months later.

According to Calciomercato, the management doesn’t want to lose the Argentine for free next summer, and therefore his future must be sorted out during this summer transfer market.

With the player being heavily attached to the Juventus jersey, and returning manager Max Allegri being a big admirer of his talent, an agreement between the two parties should be reached in theory.

However, the difference in the offered figure and the one asked by Dybala’s entourage is complicating the situation.

The former Palermo star currently earns around 7 million euros per season as net wages, but is asking for at least 12 millions in order to renew with the club.

On the other hand, the club’s hierarchy is holding out for 10 millions, the same offer that was presented in the past.

Thus, it remains to be seen what will be the next move of Federico Cherubini who recently took over the sporting sector after the departure of Fabio Paratici.

The source also adds that Cristiano Ronaldo’s future could also affect Dybala’s situation, as the Portuguese’s departure would save large amounts for the club on the wage bill, which would allow the management to come up with an improved offer for the 27-year-old.