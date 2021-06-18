Dybala training in Miami and waiting for new talks over Juventus deal

After missing out on the Argentina squad for Copa America, Juventus striker, Paulo Dybala is on holiday ahead of the new season.

The last campaign was a poor one for the attacker and he will be keen to do better in 2021/2022.

The former Palermo man also has a contract that is running down at Juventus and there hasn’t been much progress made during talks with the Bianconeri.

With just a year left next season, this summer is an important one for him and the club.

Calciomercato reports that while some of his teammates are with their respective countries for different reasons, the attacker is currently training with his girlfriend in Miami.

He is working hard to be fit for the new season and he is also expecting a call from Juventus about contract talks.

The report says he expects to return to Italy next month for more talks with the Bianconeri.

There has been a difference between what Juve has been offering him and what he wants.

Both parties will hope to strike an agreement when they meet next, but if that isn’t achieved, then Juve will start thinking about selling him to avoid losing him on a free transfer.