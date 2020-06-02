Dybala turns down Paris Saint-Germain

Paulo Dybala has turned down advances from Paris Saint-Germain in favour of staying with Juventus and signing a new contract.

La Joya was close to leaving Turin last summer having been linked with Manchester United, Paris-Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuttosport report that the Parisiens have made informal advances for Dybala once again, but the Argentine has turned them down in favour of staying at Juventus.

The 26-year-old wants to stay at Juventus as long as possible and become a symbol for the club, similar to Alessandro Del Piero, who spent almost his entire career in Turin.

For Juve, there is a clear plan that aims to develop the image of the young man as well as the player on the pitch, complementing his enormous talent with continuity and mental maturity to make him a leader, paving the way for the immediate future.

The next step is expected to be the announcement of a contract renewal, however the Coronavitus outbreak in Italy has slowed proceedings.

Despite that, Dybala has made his feelings clear and both parties agree: La Joya wants to stay at Juve as long as possible.