Dybala urged to start making an impact starting with match against AS Roma

Paulo Dybala is one of Juventus’ key players and probably the most important attacker at the club right now.

The Argentinian has been struggling with his fitness this season and that has made it hard to rely on him to help the club.

He would be out of a contract at the end of the campaign if he doesn’t sign a new deal at the club.

Both parties want to continue their relationship, but he needs to help the club more in this second half of the season.

Massimo Pavan, in his latest column on Tuttojuve, urges the former Palermo man to start delivering for the club.

He writes: “Juve need- the real Dybala, now, not later, they need his goals, his plays, his class that can justify the engagement he will receive as the highest-paid player in Serie A.

“If you are the highest-paid you have to be the best and you have to prove it every time and especially when there is a need, Dybala will have to do it in this difficult trip to Rome, in which the Bianconeri cannot lose, but perhaps not even equal because the distance from the Champions League, which oscillates between five and the potential six points could become unbridgeable if the missteps continue.”

Juve FC Says

Most Juve fans want Dybala to remain at the club, but he needs to prove that he deserves the support we have been giving to him.

He is undoubtedly talented, but we need him to be fitter than he has been recently so that he can score more often.

In this second half of the season, a lot would depend on his performance and that of the other attackers at the club.