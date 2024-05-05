The official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to tonight’s encounter against Roma.

This will be the 90th time the Giallorossi host the Old Lady at the Stadio Olimpico for a Serie A clash. The two sides shared the spoils on 29 occasions.

Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala have directly contributed in more goals than any other Serie A player since the turn of the new year. Between goals and assists, they have each provided a dozen.

Daniele De Rossi’s squad features four players who previously donned the black-and-white jersey. The men in question are Dybala, Leonardo Spinazzola, Leandro Paredes and Dean Huijsen who is currently on loan from Juventus.

On another note, the Stadio Olimpico is Arkadiusz Milik’s favorite away destination in Europe in terms of goalscoring.

Andrea Cambiaso has thus far contributed with five goals this season (three strikes and two assists). He’s only one goal away from breaking the personal tally he registered during his time at Genoa in the 2021/22 campaign.

For his part, Wojciech Szczesny is one clean sheet away from reaching the 150 milestone in Europe’s Top Five league. The Pole will also make his 250th appearance for Juventus across all competitions.

Finally, Mattia De Sciglio has only scored two goals in Serie A, with the last being a memorable winner at the Olimpico in January 2022 which completed a sensational comeback for Juventus against Roma.