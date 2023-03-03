Dybala wanted compensation from Juventus for non-renewal of his contract

Paulo Dybala left Juventus in the summer after the Bianconeri decided not to extend his contract.

The Argentinian now plays for AS Roma and will face the black and whites when both clubs meet in Serie A next.

Reports recently revealed that Juve still owes the World Cup winner some money from the deferred payments during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The attacker wants his money and Juve insists they will pay, but that isn’t the only money Dybala expected from the club after leaving.

A report on Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb reveals the attacker’s lawyer Luca Ferrari had asked Juventus for compensation after they failed to renew his contract.

Dybala eventually denied this, which makes one wonder if the lawyer acted alone.

Juve FC Says

Dybala had agreements with Juventus and it remains unclear if there was one pertaining to the renewal or non-renewal of his deal at the club.

The Argentinian seems happy with life at Roma now and probably would want to show what we are missing when we meet the Giallorossi.

However, we back our players to show them we are better and prove too good for him to hurt us as we work towards a great end to this season.