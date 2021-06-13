Dybala wants guarantees before signing new Juventus deal

Getting Paulo Dybala on a new contract is one of Juventus’ priorities this summer.

The Argentinean had an underwhelming 2020/2021 campaign, but he remains an important part of the Juventus set-up and would play a key role for the club under Massimiliano Allegri.

Dybala and Juve want to continue their relationship, but an agreement has been tough to reach.

Tuttojuve says Juventus wants to get him on a new deal worth less than 10m euros per season.

However, the attacker is hesitant to sign it and wants more money.

Money isn’t the only problems stopping an agreement between both parties with the report claiming that Dybala also wants some technical guarantees to confirm that he remains a relevant player in Turin.

Allegri has never been an overwhelming Dybala fan, but he has found a way to get fine performances from the former Palermo man.

He would be open to allowing Dybala to leave, but he also favours selling Cristiano Ronaldo and he isn’t prepared to lose his two top attackers in the same summer.

The club and Dybala have to reach a new agreement before next season starts or the Bianconeri risk losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.