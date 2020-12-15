Dybala wants on-field and off-field assurances before signing new Juventus deal

Getting Paulo Dybala on a new deal is one of Juventus’ goals in the next few months, and the Argentinean seems open to a longer stay in Turin as well.

The Bianconeri have been working hard to get their talented frontman on a new contract, but his demands are proving a big problem.

The coronavirus pandemic means that Juve will have to be careful about what they offer to their players including Dybala.

Calciomercato says that the former Palermo man has demanded that the club pays him 15m euros per season.

This is recognition of his role in the team as they claim that he is being groomed to become their captain in the future.

Juventus has offered him 10m euros net per season, but the report says that it is not just a question of money for Dybala.

The attacker is also questioning his role in the team as he struggles to perform consistently this season.

He wants the club to prove to him that he truly is a key part of their future by the chances he gets to play for the team as well as the wage that they are willing to offer him.

Matthijs de Ligt reportedly earns around 12m euros per season and Dybala is looking to earn more than that.