Dybala wants to play for Spanish giants and a swap deal is possible

Paulo Dybala’s future looks increasingly away from Juventus as he enters the last year of his current deal.

The Argentinean has been a key player in the Bianconeri squad since he joined them from Palermo in 2015.

The club wants to keep him on beyond his current deal, but they cannot meet his latest contract demands.

Talks are ongoing, but other teams are circling to take advantage of his situation.

Todofichajes says the attacker wants to play for Real Madrid and his representatives have already offered his service to Los Blancos.

Barcelona is another Spanish side that wants to sign him. However, the report says he thinks his style of play is more suited to that of Madrid.

Juventus wants to do their best to keep him, but they would not allow him to leave them for free after next season.

The report says Madrid has some players that Juve wants and they could be used as a sweetener in the deal.

Marcelo and Isco are two names who have consistently been linked with a move to Turin and they might move the other way if Dybala joins Madrid.