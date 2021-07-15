Dybala wants to understand his role at Juventus but a renewal is almost certain

Paulo Dybala has returned for preseason and the reunion between him and Massimiliano Allegri has started.

The Argentinian attacker remains one of Juve’s most important players, but he has entered the last year of his current contract with them.

The Bianconeri remain keen to tie him down to a new one and the attacker also wants to continue his relationship with the Turin club.

While they have been kept apart by the financial demands of the attacker, it has now been revealed that Dybala is also very keen to understand his importance at the club now that Allegri is back.

He thrived under the management of the Livorno-born boss during his first stint as Juventus’ manager.

But Dybala struggled with injuries and for relevance last season which made him see less action under Andrea Pirlo.

The Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb says he wants to know how he fits into Allegri’s project.

The report also adds that the manager is trying to fit him and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same starting XI if the Portuguese attacker remains at the club beyond this summer.

The report then adds that in a few days, Dybala will have talks with the Juve management before his agent flies in and finalises a new contract.