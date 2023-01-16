“Dybala was right to leave Juve” – Barzagli and Del Piero hail Roma star

Last Friday, a hollow Juventus side with little to none creativity suffered an embarrassing defeat at the Maradona Stadium. To add insult to injury, former Bianconeri star Paulo Dybala displayed a memorable performance on Sunday night, leading Roma towards an important victory over Fiorentina with a personal brace.

The Argentine left Turin last summer as the management had opted against renewing his contract following lengthy negotiations, ending a memorable seven-year collaboration.

This season, La Joya has been producing some stellar performances for the Giallorossi. He currently has seven Serie A goals to his name, more than any Juventus player.

Therefore, former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli believes that Dybala has made the right call by joining the capital side.

“Dybala was right to leave Juve , he has been regenerated,” said the 2006 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Sport via Coriere dello Sport.

For his part, Alessandro Del Piero echoed his former teammate’s statement, believing that Dybala has found the right atmosphere at Roma.

“In current football everyone has to run a lot. Paulo learned the importance of sacrifice during his time at Juventus,” suggest the legendary number 10.

“At Roma, he found everything he needs. Both he and [Tammy] Abraham understand that the numbers don’t always decide whether you had a good season or not.”