Dybala: ‘We will work on trident’

Paulo Dybala explained that he, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain want to make a trident attack between the three of them work.

La Joya came on late in the game to partner Pipa and Ronaldo, setting both up for a goal a piece and helping Juve to a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

“I’m happy, today I managed to set up my teammates, it’s always nice,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“They were important goals to win us the match. Now we need to wait for a long time before the next one, and we must immediately focus on Udinese.

“We must work for this, we all want to play, but it’s not easy. Sarri knows when he will have to do it or not. Today it went well. Luckily, I assisted both.

“It’s not that those who don’t play are angry. Tonight, we proved to be a great group. Mistakes might happen along the way, we must work hard to improve.”