“Dybala will be hard to replace” – Former Juventus midfielder surprised by club’s decision

Despite his injury record in the last few years, Paulo Dybala remains one of the most talented players in his generation.

Even though the Argentine never managed to reach the levels of Lionel Messi, no one else managed to emulate the feet of the PSG star.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will definitely lose a great deal of talent following the 28-year-old’s departure.

The former Palermo star has been one of the key men upfront for the Old Lady since 2015, but he will leave the club once his contract expires in June, as the two parties failed to reach an agreement regarding a renewal.

For his part, Blaise Matuidi played alongside Dybala during his time in Turin between 2017 and 2020.

The 2018 World Cup winner partnered some of the best players of this generation (during his time at PSG and the French national team), but he believes that his former teammates will be hard to replace at Juventus.

“I have an excellent relationship with Paulo, I heard the news but I haven’t had the opportunity to speak with him yet,” said Matuidi in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“He is a great man as well as a great player, I am very surprised because I think Dybala will be hard replace at Juventus. Finding someone else at his level won’t be easy at all.

“He has done fantastic things over the years, the fans love him and will never forget him. I am sure he will find a club that will allow him to continue growing and playing at a high level.

“The only explanation is that Juventus have decided to renew the team. I know it’s difficult to accept, but in these situations you have to know how to turn the page.”