Dybala
Transfer News

‘Dybala will leave Juventus’ – Romano claims entourage to open talks with suitors

March 21, 2022 - 4:01 pm

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paulo Dybala will now look to find a new club after talks with the Juventus hierarchy broke down this morning.

The Argentine forward has been a key player in Turin since joining in 2015, and despite retaining his first-team role at present, the Old Lady have failed to tie him down to a new contract.

A verbal agreement was supposed to have been in place before Christmas, with Juve said to have altered their offer when sitting down to finalize negotiations, and after another round of talks today the decision has been made to pursue a contract with a new club, with just months remaining on his current terms.

He also adds that the Old Lady have made their stance clear, and that they are not willing to improve on the terms currently offered.

I can’t imagine that there is a single Juventus fan in the world who agrees with the club’s decision to allow such a huge talent leave the club for nothing, especially when we are talking of Dybala, who not only represents us as one of our best, but as one of our most passionate and exciting talents to have graced our squad in our recent history.

Losing Dybala will be a huge backwards step for the club, and one which will leave a hole in our squad, and I imagine that we will be seeing the stadium covered in fans attempts to plead with Juve to fix things and get a new deal over the line.

Are Juventus really willing to allow Dybala to leave for nothing or are they simply trying to play hard ball and get the best deal?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

“Always nice to score here!” Dybala reacts to Juventus’ win

March 21, 2022
Kulusevski

Kulusevski discusses why he didn’t shine at Juventus

March 21, 2022
Dybala and Vlahovic

Journalist names two Juve players that complement each other on the pitch

March 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.