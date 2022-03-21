Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paulo Dybala will now look to find a new club after talks with the Juventus hierarchy broke down this morning.

The Argentine forward has been a key player in Turin since joining in 2015, and despite retaining his first-team role at present, the Old Lady have failed to tie him down to a new contract.

A verbal agreement was supposed to have been in place before Christmas, with Juve said to have altered their offer when sitting down to finalize negotiations, and after another round of talks today the decision has been made to pursue a contract with a new club, with just months remaining on his current terms.

Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 – then Juve decided to change their proposal. ⚠️🇦🇷 #Dybala Paulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. pic.twitter.com/69UDfrJLGC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

He also adds that the Old Lady have made their stance clear, and that they are not willing to improve on the terms currently offered.

There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June – he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport 🚨🇦🇷 #Dybala Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. pic.twitter.com/Ubmg0uH7RQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

I can’t imagine that there is a single Juventus fan in the world who agrees with the club’s decision to allow such a huge talent leave the club for nothing, especially when we are talking of Dybala, who not only represents us as one of our best, but as one of our most passionate and exciting talents to have graced our squad in our recent history.

Losing Dybala will be a huge backwards step for the club, and one which will leave a hole in our squad, and I imagine that we will be seeing the stadium covered in fans attempts to plead with Juve to fix things and get a new deal over the line.

Are Juventus really willing to allow Dybala to leave for nothing or are they simply trying to play hard ball and get the best deal?

Patrick