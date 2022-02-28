Dybala will prefer to join another club outside of Italy

Paulo Dybala’s future remains uncertain and time is ticking for Juventus to get him on a new deal.

The former Palermo star has remained respectful to Juve, and he is not talking to other clubs now.

But it is probably a matter of time before that happens and he could be in his last few months at the club.

Inter Milan remains keen to add him to their squad if he cannot reach an agreement with Juve.

A move to Milan will be comfortable because he would remain in Serie A and just change cities.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims he is not looking at betraying Juve even if he leaves the club.

For that reason, the attacker is likely to play outside of Italy if he is no longer in the books of Juventus.

Juve FC Says

It is great that Dybala has respect for the Bianconeri badge and he is still staying loyal to the club.

Other players would have signed a pre-contract with another team by now, but he has stayed focused on Juve.

The perfect end to this contract saga would be for the club to get him signed onto a new deal.

However, it takes two to tango, and we can only hope he agrees to a new contract soon.