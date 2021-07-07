Dybala will return to Juventus next week and talks of a new deal with resume

Paulo Dybala is expected to return to Juventus on Sunday ahead of the new season.

The Argentinian didn’t make his country’s squad for the Copa America and he has been on holiday.

He is expected to play an important role in Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve team next season.

Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia believe that he would return to Italy and start preparing for the next campaign at the start of next week.

Last season was a poor one for him on an individual level as he struggled to replicate the form that won him Serie A’s MVP in the 2019/2020 season.

He is entering the last year of his current Juventus deal and has been struggling to reach an agreement with the Bianconeri.

The report says his agent is also expected in Turin to resume contract talks with Juventus.

The Bianconeri will meet with Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun, soon so that they can sort his future out after it became clear that he will continue his career in Turin.

The Newspaper believes that the Bianconeri will offer him a deal worth around €10m plus bonuses to keep him on.

Both the attacker and the club wish to continue their relationship together and that should make finding an agreement easy.