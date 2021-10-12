Dybala will return to Juventus training today and can play against Roma

Paulo Dybala is expected to return to Juventus training today as they prepare for their match against AS Roma this weekend.

The Argentinian attacker has recovered from the injury he suffered early in Juventus’ match against Sampdoria.

He missed their games against Chelsea and Torino, thankfully the injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Sports Italia via Football Italia is now reporting that the attacker will be back in group training today ahead of their match against Roma at the weekend.

Juventus gave their players two days off following their friendly against Alessandria at the weekend and the players are expected to reconvene today.

The report says Dybala will join them as they resume and would now be involved in the planning for their next match.

After the Roma game, Juve faces Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League next week.

Their next few league games would be important matches and they should target the three points in all of them. This could help them get to the top of the league table by the new year.

Alvaro Morata remains injured, but Juve showed in wins against Chelsea and Torino that they could still win matches without some of their best players.