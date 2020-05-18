Dybala with Juventus until 2025

Paulo Dybala will extend his contract with Juventus until 2025 with the extension set to be penned when his agent travels to Italy.

La Joya has been initially expected to sign a deal until 2024, however La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Argentine will tie himself to Juve until 2025.

The signing and announcement are expected to be a mere formality as both player and club are ready to extend the deal beyond 2022.

The 26-year-old will increase his current €7.5m a year salary to a figure closer to €10m as well as assorted bonuses.

Dybala has been a vital part of coach Maurizio Sarri’s squad this season, contributing goals in both the Champions League and Serie A, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo.