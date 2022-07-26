Dybala won’t celebrate against Juventus and reveals Allegri’s role in his exit

To celebrate or not to celebrate; This is a dilemma that players often face when scoring or winning against their former clubs.

While celebrating adds insult to injury for the star’s old faithful, refusing to rejoice might not go down well with the player’s current supporters (just ask Fabio Quagliarella who was essentially kicked out of Torino for apologizing to the Napoli supporters after scoring a spot kick).

However, Paulo Dybala has made his stance clear on the matter. Despite leaving Juventus on frosty terms with the management, the Argentine promised the Bianconeri supporters that he won’t celebrate against them.

La Joya has recently signed for Roma who will clash heads with Juventus as early as the third round of Serie A.

“I won’t celebrate against Juventus,” said Dybala in his first press conference as a Roma player (via ilBianconero).

The 28-year-old confirmed that the Juventus management backtracked on the early agreement regarding his contract renewal, while insisting that money wasn’t behind the outcome, but it was a tactical decision from the hierarchy’s part in collaboration with Max Allegri.

“Maurizio Arrivabene was clear. We had an agreement in October, but the club asked us to wait.

“In March they informed me that I was no longer a part of the project. There was no financial problem, the club made the decision with the coach.

“I said that if this is their choice, then it’s not a problem for me.”