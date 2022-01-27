Dybala’s agent achieves personal landmark as he prepares to conclude contract talks with Juventus

Paulo Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun, is now a recognised agent by Coni.

This might not sound like a lot, but it is actually a big deal because it means he can now work as an agent in Italy legally.

He has previously worked as an agent, but not officially recognised in Italy, according to Tuttosport.

However, that will all change now and the report says “he is to all intents and purposes a recognized agent also in our country”

Juve will hope he can work with them to agree on a new deal for the Argentinian attacker.

Talks are expected to resume next month between the Bianconeri and the former Palermo man.

Juve is reportedly set to insist on offering him a salary that is less than they previously agreed on.

This might be an issue and Dybala can start speaking to other interested parties from this month.

The club’s fans will not want to deal with losing another top player after Cristiano Ronaldo left at the start of this season.

Dusan Vlahovic is expected to join, but we still need Dybala because he has become one of the most important voices in our dressing room and a key performer for the club on the pitch.