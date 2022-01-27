Dybala’s agent achieves personal landmark as he prepares to conclude contract talks with Juventus

Paulo Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun, is now a recognised agent by Coni.
This might not sound like a lot, but it is actually a big deal because it means he can now work as an agent in Italy legally.
He has previously worked as an agent, but not officially recognised in Italy, according to Tuttosport.
However, that will all change now and the report says “he is to all intents and purposes a recognized agent also in our country”
Juve will hope he can work with them to agree on a new deal for the Argentinian attacker.
Talks are expected to resume next month between the Bianconeri and the former Palermo man.
Juve is reportedly set to insist on offering him a salary that is less than they previously agreed on.
This might be an issue and Dybala can start speaking to other interested parties from this month.
The club’s fans will not want to deal with losing another top player after Cristiano Ronaldo left at the start of this season.
Dusan Vlahovic is expected to join, but we still need Dybala because he has become one of the most important voices in our dressing room and a key performer for the club on the pitch.
2 Comments
his comments after udinese will not be forgotten. get him on contract, then sell.
Lmao, people tend to remember one bad thing you did more than all the goods you have done.
Martinn is thinking that Vlahovic is all that Juventus needs, after he comes, there is no need for other world class players. There is no one, not even Vlahovic, who is remotely close to the talent and skill of Dybala in our squad. Dybala and Vlahovic, just imagine this duo tearing up all teams in Serie A. But my man is trying hard to sell Dybala. He has too much trust on Vlahovic apparently.