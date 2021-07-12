Dybala’s agent expected in Turin in three days

Paulo Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun, is expected in Turin from the 15th of July as they continue talks to extend his contract with the Bianconeri, reports the Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato.

The Argentinian attacker has been struggling to agree with the club over a new deal for some time now.

Juve has remained in contact with him and their stance on keeping him beyond his current contract hasn’t changed.

The attacker also wants to remain in Turin and both parties just need to reach a middle ground in the negotiations.

The report says while Dybala was on holiday in Miami, the new Juve director, Federico Cherubini was in contact with him.

As he returns for preseason with the rest of the squad, they will meet to see if there is room for a compromise in the deadlocked contract renewal talks.

His agent is expected to fly down to Turin for that this week and it would be interesting to see what comes out of their next meeting.

Juve wouldn’t want to lose Dybala for free next summer and they could decide to sell him now if they cannot reach an agreement before this transfer window closes.