Dybala’s agent jets in to finalize new Juventus deal

Paulo Dybala’s agent is claimed to have arrived in Turin with the intention of completing his extension with Juventus.

The Argentine forward has been in top form this season, putting his struggles of last term behind him, and is set to be rewarded with a new deal.

That deal has been a long-time coming however, with Dybala already inside the final 12 months of his current deal, and talks are believed to have been ongoing for some time now.

Thankfully there now appears to be no need to worry about the future of our key asset with his agent set to finalize the deal with the club.

The report by Football.Italia also claims that a meeting was held with Mino Raiola last night, possibly with a view for Juventus to add a central midfielder or striker to the ranks in the coming window, with hopes of bridging the gap between ourselves and the Champions League places.

The Old Lady have dropped eight points below fourth-placed Napoli with just two matches remaining until the mid-point in the term, when a winter break will see us regroup over the festive period.

Dybala’s contract has to bring a huge sigh of relief after months of concerns, especially with his form this season likely have enhanced the list of potential suitors who would have liked to have seen him join their ranks.

Hopefully his new deal will help to bring stability to our team, which has lacked consistency of late, and we can hopefully just get on with our football.

