Dybala’s agent lands in Turin – Renewal or breakup?

In the next few days, we’re about to witness the latest chapter of the seemingly never ending soap opera of Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal.

Despite the fact that the Argentine’s current deal expires in the next few months, the parties are still taking their time with back-and-forth propositions.

While the player’s agent (Jorge Antun) left Turin last December after reaching an agreement in principle, the management will most likely lower the figures in the next round of negotiations,

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Antun has now landed in Turin after gaining his agent license, and will be meeting the Old Lady’s directors in the next few days.

The source expects the initial offer (8 millions plus two on bonuses) to be lowered to 7 millions, which is less than what the former Palermo man currently earns (7.3M). Moreover, instead of a four-year deal, the management might only offer him a three-year contract.

The report believes that Dybala and his representative will now listen to the club’s new proposal before taking some time to come up with a counter-offer.

Juve FC say

Even though both parties intend to renew their collaboration, reaching an agreement is no longer a foregone conclusion as we once thought it was. After all, the new and reduced figures surely won’t sit well with the striker.

With only months separating Dybala from free agency, his future appears to be less certain with each passing day.