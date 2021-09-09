Dybala’s agent remains in Turin as we awaits a call from Juventus

Following the closure of the summer transfer market, the majority of the soap operas reached a conclusion – one way or the other. Manuel Locatelli expectedly joined Juventus, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines in the last few days of the market with a sensational return to Manchester United.

And yet, some sagas survived the end of the summer, and are still going strong until this very day. Juve’s hierarchy found themselves locked in negotiations throughout the summer with Paulo Dybala’s agent – Jorge Antun.

The parties are both hoping to agree on a contract renewal that would extend the Argentine’s time at the club beyond the current campaign.

Despite meeting on several occasions, the club’s management and the player’s agent are yet to reach a full agreement on the figures.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Antun remains in Turin, waiting for a call from the Bianconeri’s officials.

The report adds that the club is thus far proposing an annual salary of 8 million euros plus two millions in potential bonuses. However, the player is holding out for a base salary of 10 millions, plus two millions in easily achievable bonuses.

Although the negotiations have progressed since the appointment of Federico Cherubini as the new sporting, the fans will be hoping that this saga ends sooner rather than later, allowing La Joya to focus exclusively on the pitch.

Dybala joined the club in 2015 after sealing a move from Palermo, and is now considered to be one of the most popular players at Juventus, as well as being recently appointed as the new vice-captain by his manager Max Allegri.