Dybala‘s agent set to return to Argentina after no talks with Juventus

Tuttosport via Ilbianconero is claiming that Paulo Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun is about to leave Italy and return to Argentina without meeting with Juventus on the renewal of the attacker’s deal.

Dybala is one of Juve’s players that is due for a new deal and there have been talks of a new contract being offered to him.

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed things down on the financial front for several teams like Juve and the Bianconeri are also being affected by it.

The report claims that Antun has been in town for some weeks now and he had hoped to get a new deal sorted for his client, but that hasn’t happened and him returning means that we will wait for a while longer before Dybala signs a new deal.

The report even speculated that his pending contract situation might be affecting his performances for the team after his largely anonymous display against Barcelona in midweek.

Dybala is one of the most important players at Juve and the 26-year-old has proven to be a key member of the team over the years.

He is one player that the Bianconeri needs to keep and it will be interesting to see how this ends.