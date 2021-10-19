Dybala’s agent to return to Turin to finalise details on a new five-year deal

Juventus and Paulo Dybala are close to reaching an agreement over a new contract as the attacker’s agent is now expected at the club soon.

Tuttosport as reported by Tuttomercatoweb says the attacker’s agent, Jorge Antun, is expected to travel back to Turin soon.

He would meet with the Bianconeri and put finishing touches to a new five-year deal for the attacker.

Dybala has been negotiating a new contract with Juve for a long time now.

The report says we are at the final stage of the contract talks between him and the club.

All along, the club and the player clarified that they want to continue their relationship.

The report says Juve sees him as their next captain and he would sign a new deal until 2026, by which time we expect him to have inherited the armband from Giorgio Chiellini.

Dybala has been plagued by injuries recently and the attacker is currently out of action with one.

However, he hopes to return for the match against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League tomorrow.

If he cannot make it, the report says he would join the Bianconeri team for the game against Inter Milan at the weekend.