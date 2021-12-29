Dybala’s agent to visit Juventus next month to conclude his new deal

Paulo Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun, is expected in Italy next month as the attacker continues talks over a new Juventus deal.

The Argentinian and the Bianconeri have reportedly agreed on a new five-year deal worth around 10m euros per season.

However, Dybala has been in poor shape physically for much of this season and Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Juve is considering renegotiating their agreement.

The report says the Bianconeri are now looking to offer him a three-year deal instead because of his constant injury problems.

The former Palermo man can discuss with other clubs from next month, but that doesn’t scare Juve who believe he is interested in remaining at the club.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is a key player for the club, but it would make little sense not to consider his current fitness problems when we are thinking about a new deal.

If he is rarely fit at 28, what is the guarantee that his legs can still carry him to play football in his 30s?

Even he would understand if Juve starts with a three-year deal considering there is hardly another club who would offer him a longer-term deal.