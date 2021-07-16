Dybala’s agent will fly to Italy at the end of this month for Juventus negotiations

The future of Paulo Dybala is one of the many issues that needs to be sorted at Juventus this summer.

The Argentinian has entered the last year of his current deal at the club and efforts to get him on a new one before now hasn’t been successful.

Juve is keen to ensure that he doesn’t run down his contract and leave them on a free transfer next summer.

The attacker also wants to remain at the club and just needs them to meet his demands.

With both parties keen to continue their relationship, it is only a matter of time now before a new contract is sorted between them both.

It seems that could be done before the next campaign starts next month with Tuttosport via Calciomercato reporting that the attacker’s agent, Jorge Antun, is expected in Turin at the end of this month.

Talks may have been deadlocked before now, but his next meeting with the club will hopefully yield a positive outcome.

Dybala was a key part of Juve’s success in Massimiliano Allegri’s first stint as their manager and he would look to get the best out of the attacker again.

The former Palermo man struggled with injuries and poor form last season and would hope for better fitness luck this time.