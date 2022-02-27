Dybala’s contract demands mean he is probably heading to the Premier League

Paulo Dybala has been talking with Juventus over a new deal for some time now.

The attacker wants to stay at the club, but he wants an improved contract.

Juve has been struggling to tie him down to a new agreement as he continues to play in the last months of his current agreement.

The club and the former Palermo man are far apart in what he wants and what they will offer him.

This has opened the door for Dybala to change clubs by the summer, and he doesn’t lack suitors.

Todofichajes claims he has several clubs chasing his signature from Spain and England.

He has been one of the finest players in Europe for some time now and will add value to a new employer.

However, because he wants at least 10m euros net per season, the report claims he is most likely to end up in the Premier League.

The English clubs have deep pockets, and they can offer him a lucrative deal as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has remained a key member of the Juventus squad, and Max Allegri knows his importance to his side.

He is now a part of a new-look front three alongside Alvaro Morata and Dusan Vlahovic.

If he stays, that partnership could blossom and help Juve dominate in Serie A again.