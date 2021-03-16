Dybala’s contract negotiations currently at a standstill

From the injuries to the drop of form, all the way to the complicated contract negotiations, it’s safe to say that 2020/21 is far from being Paulo Dybala’s best season.

The Argentine star is currently out with a mysterious knee injury which kept him unavailable since January.

Nonetheless, things haven’t been going any better for the 27-year-old on the negotiations table.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), the talks for Dybala’s contract renewal are currently at a standstill.

The report believes that these negotiations are subjected to the player’s return to the field, which is expected to happen after the upcoming international break.

Whilst the source doesn’t explain the reason behind the link between the striker’s return to the pitch and the contract extension talks, it could be that Juventus are hoping to evaluate the player’s condition before launching the final offer.

If La Joya fails to replicate his sublime form from last season upon his return, then it is unlikely that the club would be willing to offer him the numbers that he and his agent are hoping offer.

It is believed that Dybala’s entourage are gunning for a contract that is worth 15 million euros per season, but the Bianconeri hierarchy would find it hard to agree on such numbers – especially amidst the current financial crisis.

Therefore, it’s up to the former Palermo star to do the talking on the pitch and force the Old Lady’s hand.

The Argentine’s current contract expires in summer of 2022.