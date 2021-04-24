Dybala’s contract renewal – Here’s what Juventus are waiting for

Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal saga has been witnessing several bumps and turns in the last few months.

The Argentine’s current deal with Juventus is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and the parties are yet to reach an agreement to extend the player’s stay beyond that date.

It’s been known that the Bianconeri have laid an offer on the table since last summer worth 10 million euros per season as net wages.

Nonetheless, La Joya has been holding out for a bigger figure, despite suffering from a complicated campaign that saw him missing several months throughout recurring injury problems.

Whilst the two sides might be able to eventually reach a certain agreement, the results on the pitch could play a massive role in this saga.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), it would be very difficult to resolve the striker’s contract issue if the team fails to reach the Champions League next season.

The Old Lady currently sits 4th in the league table behind Inter, Milan and Atalanta, whilst the likes of Napoli and even Lazio are on the outside looking in.

Despite all the European Super League drama, qualifying to the Champions League is considered to be essential for maintaining the balance sheets, as the competition provides a decent revenue for its participants.

Therefore, if Juventus fail to book their place in next season’s competition, then their financial situation won’t allow them to offer Dybala a tempting new contract.

In this case, the former Palermo star could be sold this summer, and PSG are believed to be one of his admirers according to the source.