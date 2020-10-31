Dybala’s contract renewal postponed to next year

Corriere dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb claims that the renewal of Paulo Dybala’s deal at Juventus has now been postponed until next year.

The Argentinean has been in negotiations with the club for some time now as they looked to tie his future down at the club.

His fine form for them over the years has made it all the more important for the 26-year-old to commit himself long term.

Reports have claimed that his agent, Jorge Antùn had been in Italy for a few weeks with hopes that he will hold talks with the Italian champions regarding a new deal for his client.

However, those talks never happened and he has now returned to Argentina.

Dybala’s current deal expires in 2022, so Juve will feel that they have time, however, allowing him to enter the final year of his contract increases the risk of him leaving them cheaply or even for free.

The attacker has only just returned from injury and he hasn’t really made an impact in the team under Andrea Pirlo.

Perhaps, Juventus have a feeling that he will need to prove his place in the team under Pirlo before they can consider giving him a new deal.

Dybala will also be hoping to impress enough to earn a new and better contract when the terms are renewed.