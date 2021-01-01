Dybala’s contract talks stalled but there is a new development

Ilbianconero says that Paulo Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun is expected in Turin soon as the club looks to break the deadlock in contract talks.

The Bianconeri want to keep the Argentinean with them for more than the remaining year and a half that he has on his current deal.

They have reportedly offered him a new contract, but he has rejected it and the report says no new offer has been made since the summer.

At the moment, both parties cannot get a new contract sealed, but there is a need to break the deadlock and the club hopes that it happens soon.

Dybala has been one of Juve’s best players over the last few years, but this campaign hasn’t been the best for the former Palermo man.

After suffering an extended quarantine due to a coronavirus infection earlier in the year, he couldn’t get himself into Andrea Pirlo’s plan when he returned to the team.

He is now struggling to score goals or to make the desired impact on the team.

Yet the Bianconeri think that his poor form is only temporary and that the attacker will come back to his former self.

This is why they want to tie his future down. With the pandemic in mind, they will not want to commit too much money to his contract renewal.