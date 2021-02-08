Dybala’s future a concern for Juventus but they won’t meet his demands

Paulo Dybala has just returned from an injury layoff and is available for Juventus’ game against Inter Milan in the Italian Cup.

The Argentinean started this year in fine form before the injury setback, and he had been working his way towards a new Juve deal.

The Bianconeri are keen to keep him for longer than his current contract which expires in 2022.

Both parties want to continue their relationship, but Dybala’s demand is the problem.

Calciomercato maintains that Juventus wants to sign him on to a new contract and has remained committed to a deal worth 10m euros per season with an additional bonus of 2m euros.

However, the former Palermo man wants 15m euros per season to extend his stay until 2025.

The Bianconeri see him as an important part of their future, but they are unwilling to meet his demands.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Juve’s finances, and they have to be careful about the deals they dish out now or risk being unable to pay salaries.

Both parties are expected to meet again soon. If an agreement still cannot be reached, Dybala could be sold.

Several teams would jump at the chance to land him, and with a year left on his contract, Juve might struggle to earn a big transfer fee.