Dybala’s future could depend on what Ibrahimovic does in the summer

Paulo Dybala has been in the news lately after it emerged that he will not extend his contract at Juventus beyond this season.

The Argentinian will depart the club as a free agent in the summer and bring an end to an era at the Allianz Stadium.

He remains a key member of the Bianconeri team and he will not lack suitors when his deal finally expires.

Several reports have tipped Inter Milan to be his next home despite the rivalry between the Bianconeri and the Milan side, but he might play for the next big club in that city instead.

Tuttojuve claims there is a slight chance that he might join Inter’s city rivals, AC Milan instead and it depends on the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede continues to play football at the highest level, but at 40, he might decide this is his last season in the game.

The report claims if he retires at the end of this campaign, Milan will have the resources and space in their squad to add Dybala to it.

Juve FC Says

Dybala’s next club shouldn’t be our business. After all, we allowed him to leave the Allianz Stadium.

While we expect him to show the club some respect and not join any of our bitter rivals, he truly doesn’t owe us that much loyalty, considering we have just allowed him to leave for nothing.