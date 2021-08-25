Dybala’s future hindering talks for extension of another Juventus star’s contract

Juventus has not started talks with the representatives of Juan Cuadrado to extend his contract, even though they wish to do that.

The Colombian was one of their best players in the last campaign and he has entered the final year of his current deal.

His performances under Andrea Pirlo last season prompted the club to prioritise extending his current deal.

He is one player that continues to shine at the club regardless of the manager in charge and they believe he has to be kept on.

The former Chelsea man has thrived as either a winger or a full-back and that versatility makes him a key member of the squad.

Calciomercato says it is certain that the club would offer him a new deal, however, the Bianconeri want to close out the signing of Paulo Dybala first.

Juve has been in talks with Dybala over a new deal since last season and they appear to be closing in on an agreement.

The Argentinian wants to remain at the club and Juve is also keen on keeping him.

The report says they will look to wrap up talks with Dybala over a new contract soon and then focus on extending Cuadrado’s.

The Colombian will get either a one-year deal with the option of a second or a two-year deal.