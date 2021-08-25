cuadrado
Club News

Dybala’s future hindering talks for extension of another Juventus star’s contract

August 25, 2021 - 10:45 am

Juventus has not started talks with the representatives of Juan Cuadrado to extend his contract, even though they wish to do that.

The Colombian was one of their best players in the last campaign and he has entered the final year of his current deal.

His performances under Andrea Pirlo last season prompted the club to prioritise extending his current deal.

He is one player that continues to shine at the club regardless of the manager in charge and they believe he has to be kept on.

The former Chelsea man has thrived as either a winger or a full-back and that versatility makes him a key member of the squad.

Calciomercato says it is certain that the club would offer him a new deal, however, the Bianconeri want to close out the signing of Paulo Dybala first.

Juve has been in talks with Dybala over a new deal since last season and they appear to be closing in on an agreement.

The Argentinian wants to remain at the club and Juve is also keen on keeping him.

The report says they will look to wrap up talks with Dybala over a new contract soon and then focus on extending Cuadrado’s.

The Colombian will get either a one-year deal with the option of a second or a two-year deal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ramsey

No surprise at the news that Aaron Ramsey is injured again

August 25, 2021
ronaldo

Real Madrid makes transfer offer that could see Ronaldo finally leave Juventus

August 25, 2021

Video – The Top 10 Juventus opening day goals – Including Del Piero, Trezeguet and CR7

August 25, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn August 25, 2021 at 11:41 am

    Plenty of time

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.