Dybala’s injury is not as bad as feared while Morata faces a month out of action

Paulo Dybala’s injury against Sampdoria yesterday isn’t as bad as first feared, a tremendous boost to Juventus.

The Argentinian left the pitch in tears in the first half after opening the scoring for the Bianconeri in fine fashion.

His tears suggested that it may have been a reoccurrence of a serious injury that he knows about.

However, Sky Sports via Football Italia claims the attacker has been examined and thankfully, he didn’t have any lesion.

This means that he would be out with the injury, but not for long and they suggested he could be back when Juventus faces AS Roma on the 17th of next month.

The news is not so good for Alvaro Morata who asked to be subbed off with what appears to be a thigh injury in the same match.

The report claims the Spaniard’s problem is worse than that of Dybala and he could miss one month of action.

That means he would be unavailable for the AS Roma game and the Champions League match against Zenit Saint Petersburg towards the end of October.

Both attackers have been Juventus’ top scorers in this campaign with three competitive goals each.