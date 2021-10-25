Dybala’s latest goal gets him on level with European football legend on Juve scorers list

Paulo Dybala’s goal against Inter Milan yesterday was his 104th strike for Juventus and it draws him level with European football great, Michel Platini, on the Juventus scorers chart, as reported by Football Italia.

The Argentinian attacker is now chasing down others on the list with the report claiming that he could catch John Charles with his next goal as the Welshman scored 105 goals for Juventus.

Juve FC say

If Dybala can stay fit long enough, he has the talents and ability to become one of the top five scorers in Juve’s history.

However, the Argentinian is often injured, and that has seen him miss many games.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo means the Bianconeri are now prepared to make him their main man in attack.

This would give him the chance to score several goals for the club and he would get the support he needs from his teammates.

Federico Munerati at 114 goals and Roberto Baggio at 115 are also within his reach and we could see Dybala break into the top ten before he leaves the club or retires from the game.

Despite his poor fitness record, Dybala has scored 3 goals in 6 league matches this season.