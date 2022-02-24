Dybala’s new deal is top of the agenda as Juventus holds Board of Directors meeting

Juventus’ Board of Directors will meet today to discuss some of the pressing issues around the club, according to Calciomercato.

Chief among them is offering a new deal to Paulo Dybala months before his current one expires.

The attacker has been in talks with the Bianconeri for some time now, but there hasn’t been a breakthrough yet.

The report claims the Bianconeri hopes to resume contract talks with his agent, Jorge Antun, next month.

Firstly, they would discuss what can be offered to him in today’s meeting and will then table a new offer to the Argentinian.

The club still doesn’t have a plan to pay him more than 10m euros per season including bonuses.

Juve FC Says

Dybala’s contract saga has been on for a long time and the club needs to get it sorted soon enough.

The former Palermo man is one of our most important players and it is very important that the club keeps him.

However, if he wouldn’t agree to our terms, then we should start planning for life without him and look for a capable replacement.

It would be sad to lose Dybala, but we cannot keep a player that wants to leave unless he gets a huge salary.