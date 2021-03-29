Dybala’s plan for after the international break revealed

Paulo Dybala intends to return to the pitch for Juventus when the international break is over.

The Argentine has struggled with his fitness in this campaign and his latest setback was expected to keep him out of action for less than a month, but he has missed more action than expected.

Ilbianconero says he has been training with no pain in recent days and he wants to be involved when the action resumes after this break.

Juventus will look to get over their 1-0 loss to Benevento just before the international break and their next fixture is against local rivals, Torino.

The report says Dybala hopes to get around 20 minutes of action against their struggling neighbours and start when they face Napoli after that match.

Dybala has been a consistent performer for Juve since he joined them in 2015 and their poor performances in different competitions this season could be because of their inability to call on him for several games.

As they look to win their remaining matches, his return to the team would provide them with a much-needed boost.

The numbers behind his campaign show how much Juve has missed the attacker in top shape.

The Argentinean has just 3 goals and 2 assists from 16 competitive games for the club this season.