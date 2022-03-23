Dybala’s preferred destination revealed as he prepares to leave Juventus

Juventus and Dybala are now heading for a summer divorce after the club decided not to hand him a new contract in their last meeting.

The Argentinian can now start actively looking for a new home where he will start afresh from next season.

It is a remarkable turn of events and not many Juve fans would have expected to see him leave the club so soon.

But we now have a new reality and that means the attacker will be out of Turin come the summer transfer window.

Dybala will not struggle to find suitors that want to sign him and he has been on the radar of several top clubs since he has been at Juve.

He has interest from the Premier League and La Liga, but Foot Mercato via Football Italia claims he favours a move to PSG.

The French club has been signing some of the world’s best players recently and they could lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The report claims he has asked his entourage to approach the French club in search of a deal.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been one of the finest players in European football for some time now.

His injury problems have limited his impact in this campaign, but he still has enough goals and assists to impress prospective new clubs.

At PSG, he would share the dressing room with the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.