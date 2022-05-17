Dybala’s tears, Agnelli’s boos and the most interesting highlights from Monday evening

When Juventus hosted Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, all eyes were on Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala. The two stars were making their final home appearance for the Old Lady before leaving the club at the end of the season.

JuventusNews24 resumed the most interesting highlights from an incredibly emotional evening in Turin.

Firstly, the source explained how former Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri hugged Dybala following his exit, but didn’t do the same gesture when Chiellini left the pitch earlier in the match. However, the Lazio tactician offered an explanation, saying that the Argentine came off right in front of him, while the captain had left from the other side.

More importantly, La Joya couldn’t hold his tears after the end of the match. The players waved the fans goodbye, and while Chiellini was all smiles, the striker was overwhelmed with emotions. However, he wasn’t the only one, as a large section of the crowd was also reduced to tears, especially the young fans who saw the number 10 as their idol.

While Dybala was cheered by the Juventus supporters, president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the club’s management felt the fans’ wrath. Every time Agnelli appeared on the stadium’s big screen, a wave of boos was clearly heard, as the supporters displayed their anger on the manner in which Dybala was treated by the hierarchy.