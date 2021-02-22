Dybala’s training yesterday was not all positive

Paulo Dybala has returned to full training at Juventus as he closes in on his first minutes since the end of last month.

The Argentinean had started 2021 as one of the brightest players at Juve and they had been banking on him to get them back in the race for the league title.

But his latest injury has seen him miss around a month of action and the latest on his return isn’t so positive.

The Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that the former Palermo man didn’t train fully with the group yesterday.

Instead, his session was divided into two with him training partly with the group and the other half of it alone.

It is not clear if they designed this because he cannot last the entire duration of training with the group.

He is one player that Andrea Pirlo will be keen to get back in his side in their next few games because those matches will determine if they can still get their title hopes back on track.

They also face a tough test in the return leg of their Champions League game against Porto. He could be the difference-maker if he plays.