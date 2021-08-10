€4m new man can train with Juventus while isolating from the outside world

Kaio Jorge has completed his transfer from Santos to Juventus and has flown to Italy.

The young Brazilian was targeted by the likes of Benfica and AC Milan also, but Juve won the race for his signature.

He will now become one of the attackers that Massimiliano Allegri can count on for the upcoming campaign.

Sky Sport Italia as reported by Football Italia claims the attacker can start training with the Juventus squad today even though he needs to self isolate himself for 10 days.

This is because the Bianconeri squad are already in a bubble and have been separated from the outside world.

He would simply join their bubble and will be allowed to contact the outside world when his days of isolation are officially over.

The report claims that Juve will eventually pay €4m for his signature. €1.5m will go to Santos, another €1.5m if Juventus qualifies for the Champions League.

Then they will pay €1m more in bonuses based on his individual performances.

Juve has needed another attacker since last season and they will hope Jorge will deliver the performance they have been looking for.