€82Million star’s agent unhappy with client’s situation at Juventus

Arthur Melo‘s agent has claimed that he is unhappy with his client’s playing time at Juventus, and that he and the club were working on ‘solutions’.

The Brazilian has less than 250 minutes in the division so far this season, sitting as an unused substitute on six occasions, with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey and Manuel Locatelli vying for roles in the middle.

Arthur did miss pre-season due to injury, and it could well be that he isn’t deemed fully ready to play a key role in the side, with him only playing the full 90 minutes once this term in victory over Malmo.

His agent is now insisting that a solution needs to be found regarding his playing time, hinting that an exit could be on the cards, citing the World Cup in 2022 as reasoning for the urgency.

Lukaku’s agent Pastorello to Sky Sport: “We’re more than happy of our choice. Chelsea’s the perfect club for him, we never had any doubt”. 🔵 #CFC “We’re looking for solutions for Arthur Melo together with Juventus – he needs to play because of the World Cup”, he added. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021

Arthur’s arrival for a total of €82Million (as reported by Barcelona’s official website) certainly hasn’t worked out as we had hoped, and he is currently one of many first-team players who are holding this team back.

I wouldn’t personally see his departure as one that would weaken our side even if we didn’t replace him with a new signing, but I would definitely want a new player brought in with any funds we could receive.

Locatelli is amazing, but we do need a sufficient partner for him in the middle, and I struggle to imagine that could ever be Arthur.

Do you think Arthur should be playing more regularly under Allegri?

Patrick