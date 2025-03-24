TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 17: Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Kenan Yildiz during the Coppa Italia match between Juventus FC and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on December 17, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus caretaker coach Igor Tudor will be making his bow on Saturday evening when the team hosts Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

All eyes will be on the Croatian tactician who has been appointed by the club as a replacement for Thiago Motta who has shown the door amidst the club’s horrific free fall.

The returning Tudor oversaw his first training session on Monday, but he’ll have to wait for another few days to have a full squad at his disposal, as several players are still out on international duty. Hence, these are hardly the perfect circumstances to prepare for a club debut, but many believe that the 46-year-old already has clear ideas in mind.

Therefore, Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) is already envisioning the manager’s debut lineup.

Tudor is expected to implement his favourite 3-4-1-2 formation, thus immediately dropping Motta’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Nevertheless, a large section of the personnel will remain intact, beginning with Michele Di Gregorio who will start between the sticks.

At the back, Federico Gatti is expected to link up with Pierre Kalulu and Renato Veiga in the three-man backline, with Lloyd Kelly relegated to the bench.

In the wingback roles, Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso are the natural candidates for the role, while Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will provide the sort of physicality that Tudor appreciates in the middle of the park.

Kenan Yildiz is expected to operate in the hole as an attacking midfielder, thus assuming playmaking roles. In front of him, Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani will form a striking partnership after competing for a starting role in previous months.

Juventus expected XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Kalulu, Veiga; Weah, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Yildiz; Kolo Muani, Vlahovic.